UP Girl's Body Found With Slit Throat, Broken Limbs, Sand And Glue In Nose

A 15-year-old girl went missing from her home two days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. Yesterday, her brother lodged a police complaint, accusing three men of kidnapping her. Today, her body was found in a garden near her home. The bruises on the teenager's body narrated a tale of unfathomable torture.

The killers slit her throat, broke her arms and legs, and stuffed sand and glue into her nose. Her family has alleged that the accused raped her before killing her and dumping the body. One of her family members was heard wailing next to her body, repeatedly claiming she was raped.

Harshita Tiwari, circle officer of Mihipurwa in Bahraich, has said that a case has been registered against three people, one of whom has been arrested. She also said that the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and that the police are probing the case from all angles.

Even as the opposition has been cornering the ruling BJP government over the cases of crimes against women in the state, the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says Uttar Pradesh maintains a relatively low crime rate of around 58.6. The state accounts for around 14.81 per cent of crime against women reported from all across the country in absolute numbers (4,48,211), as per the report.