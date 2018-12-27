Khalistan Liberation Force Put On Centre's Banned Organisations List

A Home Ministry order has outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force and all its manifestations.

The government has banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) for its involvement in several killings, bombings and other terror activities during its violent campaign for "secession of Punjab".

The decision to ban the outfit, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), comes in the backdrop of agencies unearthing several KLF modules in recent months, which has led to apprehensions that it is attempting to revive terrorism in the state.

The Khalistan Liberation Force and all its manifestations have been declared outlawed under the under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a Home Ministry order said on Wednesday, adding it will be the 40th organisation to be proscribed under this law.

According to officials, during the height of terrorism in Punjab in 1980s and 1990s, the group was involved in a series of unlawful activities.

The ban on KLF has been imposed as it is involved in "killing of innocent people and police officers, several bombings on civilian targets in India, collection of funds for terror activities through extortion, kidnappings, bank robberies and assassination attempts of important government functionaries", the order said.

The KLF came into existence in 1986 with the objective of establishing an independent Khalistan by secession of Punjab from India "through violent means", the order said

The Home Ministry maintained that a five-member KLF module was busted by the Punjab Police, which resulted in working out the two cases relating to planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Nabha, Punjab. Another KLF module was busted in Gurudaspur district and four terrorists were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition. They were planning to target Pathankot based leaders of a particular political party.