Delhi School Result 2026: Class 9, 11 Scorecard Out Today? Check Details, Download Link Here

Delhi School Annual Result 2026 Class 9, 11: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is likely to release the Class 9 and 11 annual school results soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Several media reports have suggested that the results may be announced today; however, no official confirmation has been issued so far. Students and parents are advised to rely only on official sources for updates. They can expect the Class 9, 11 result to be released in April, 2026.

Students who pass the Class 9 and 11 examinations will be promoted to the next classes-Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Those who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or improvement exams.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Results 2025-26" for Class 9 And 11 under the "What's New" section.

Enter the required credentials such as Class, Student ID, section, date of birth.

Then, click on the submit buttion.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

DoE Class 9, 11 School Annual Result Download Link

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.

The result for Classes 3 to 8 have been released by the Directorate of Education.

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The marksheet will include the following details: