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Delhi School Result 2026: Class 3, 4, 5 Scorecards Out, Here's How To Check

DoE Delhi School Results 2026 (OUT) Live: In case of discrepancies such as incorrect school name or code, misspelled student name, wrong date of birth, or missing subject marks, parents should contact their respective school authorities.

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Delhi School Result 2026: Class 3, 4, 5 Scorecards Out, Here's How To Check
DoE Delhi School Results 2026: The DoE will release scorecards for higher classes in the coming days.
Education Result

DoE Delhi School Results 2026 (OUT) Live: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has released the annual examination results for Class 3, 4, and 5 students. Students and parents can check results and download scorecards through the official portal, edudel.nic.in.

How To Check Delhi School Exam Result 2026

  • Visit the official website: edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on the relevant link for "Results 2026" for Class 3, 4, or 5.
  • Enter the Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) in the required fields.
  • Click the Submit button to view the digital mark sheet.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Key Details On The Result Sheet

Parents should carefully verify all information on the result sheet, which typically includes:

  • Student's full name
  • Date of birth
  • Class and section
  • Subject-wise marks or grades
  • Overall percentage or grade point average

In case of discrepancies such as incorrect school name or code, misspelled student name, wrong date of birth, or missing subject marks, parents should contact their respective school authorities. Schools have been instructed to coordinate with the DoE to correct such errors promptly.

What's Next

With the results for primary classes now declared, the DoE will release scorecards for higher classes in the coming days. Students and parents are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest school notifications and updates.

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