Delhi School Result 2026: When Will DoE Release Class 9 And 11 Result?

Delhi School Class 9, 11 Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is likely to release the Class 9 and 11 school annual result in April, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on its official website edudel.nic.in.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Results 2025-26" for Class 9 And 11 under the "What's New" section.

Enter the required credentials such as Class, Student ID, section, date of birth.

Then, click on the submit buttion.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Students who pass the Class 9 or 11 examinations will be promoted to the next classes - Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Those who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or improvement exams.

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.

Download Link

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The marksheet will include the following details: