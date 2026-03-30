"Pakistan's Forums Are Their Own": Tehran Rejects Islamabad's US-Iran Talks Offer

After Pakistan claimed it was ready to host direct talks between the United States and Iran to end their ongoing war, Iran has issued a clear denial of any involvement in such Pakistani-led efforts.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated on Monday that there have been no direct talks with the US, only excessive and unreasonable demands passed through intermediaries. The consulate said Pakistan's forums are its own affair and that Iran did not participate in them.

"No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consuulate General said in a statement.

#Iran FM Spox: No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries.#US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear.



Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate.



Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!#War pic.twitter.com/o9NDkZAAqN — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 30, 2026

The Pakistani announcement came on Sunday after the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, hosted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for several hours of talks in Islamabad.

The ministers discussed the impact of the fighting, including the disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. In a televised statement, Dar said the visiting ministers had expressed their full support for potential US-Iran talks to be held in Islamabad.

Dar claimed he and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held several telephone calls with senior Iranian government ministers, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan had also been actively engaged with the US administration, he added.

The Sunday talks in Islamabad were held under tight security and without any representation from the United States, Israel or Iran.

Tehran has refused to admit holding any official talks with Washington but has passed a response to a 15-point plan put forward by US President Donald Trump via Islamabad, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The United States and Israel maintained their attacks on Iran on Monday. Iran struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait as part of its campaign against Gulf Arab states and also hit an oil refinery in northern Israel.

US President Trump said Iran had agreed to allow 20 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday as a sign of respect.

At the same time, with 2,500 US Marines already in the region and another similar-sized contingent on its way, Trump raised the possibility of seizing Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.