UN Diplomat Quits, Warns Of "Possible Nuclear Weapon Use" In Iran

A diplomat at the United Nations has resigned from his positions and accused the international body of preparing for a scenario involving the possible use of nuclear weapons in Iran. Mohamad Safa announced his resignation through a post on X, accompanied by a letter in which he set out his reasons for the decision.

Safa served as the main representative of Patriotic Vision, also known as PVA, at the United Nations. PVA is an international organisation that holds special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

According to the UN environment programme Champions of the Earth, Safa had been executive director of the Patriotic Vision Organisation since 2013. In 2016, PVA nominated him to become its permanent representative to the United Nations.

In the X post and accompanying letter, Safa said he reached the decision after much reflection. He claimed that some senior figures at the United Nations were serving a powerful lobby.

"I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran," began the post which included a picture of Tehran.

"This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You're sick to want war," the post read.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

Safa added that Tehran is a city of nearly 10 million people. He asked readers to imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London or beyond with nuclear weapons.

"I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late," he wrote.

MSafa also referred to events in the United States the previous day, when nearly ten million people protested under the slogan "No Kings". He said the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons must be taken very seriously because it is dangerous.

"Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future. Only the people can stop it. History will remember us," he concluded.

Safa said he had wanted to resign in 2023 and had been patient for three years. He referred to several conflicts around the world and stated that some officials at the United Nations did not want to accuse Israel and the United States of violating international law.

Safa alleged that he had faced criticism after he expressed his concerns and offered a different perspective following the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. That attack led to a war that has continued for more than two years.

After much reflection, and after it became clear to me that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN, I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member.



I cannot in good… pic.twitter.com/6L93K9ZP7N — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 27, 2026

"After that date, and after that same lobby imposed a new world order, which all started in Gaza, and as I expressed my concerns and offered a differing perspective, I found myself facing a range of criticisms and allegations."

Safa claimed he had been abandoned by the United Nations and had received death threats directed at him and his family. He also said he had been censored at the UN, not by the organisation itself but by some senior officials who, he alleged, abused their power to serve that lobby.

The United Nations has not commented on the situation.

