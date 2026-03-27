Canada Court Drops Gun Charges Against Khalistan Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal

A Canadian court has dropped suspended gun-related charges against Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who leads the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) movement in Canada, following the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Gosal is a close aide of Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who issued threats aimed at National Security Adviser Ajit Doval last year.

He, along with two other Khalistani separatists -- Jagdeep Singh from New York and Arman Singh from Toronto-- was arrested at a traffic stop in Ontario on September 19, 2025, when police alleged they found a loaded handgun in their car. The three were charged with the firearm offence, but the case against Arman Singh and Jagdeep Singh was dropped two months later.

On Thursday, the Oshawa bench of the Ontario Court of Justice stayed the charges against him as well, according to a report by CBC. Suspension of charges means that unless the prosecution wants to reopen the case within a year, the charges will be automatically dropped.

After the ruling, Gosal told CBC News that since the gun charges and all the travel restrictions have been removed, he'll continue his pro-Khalistan work.

Pannun's Right-Hand Man

This was not the first time Ghosal faced arrest in Canada, nor the first time his release was so prompt. He was arrested in November last year by Peel Regional Police over a violent altercation at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and was immediately given bail.

Gosal is considered the right-hand man of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, the designated terrorist and chief of SJF, a banned organisation in India. He has also served as Pannun's personal security officer (PSO).

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, originally hails from Punjab. He was declared an "individual terrorist" in July 2020 by India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a year after his organisation was declared a terrorist outfit by the Indian government

Authorities have registered more than 100 cases against the SFJ and Pannun, of which around 60 are in Punjab alone.

Thaw In India-Canada Ties

India-Canada ties had soured in the past over Ottawa's permissive outlook towards the Khalistani separatists under the guise of free speech. The relations hit rock bottom following then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats. The relations are now taking a new shape under the new Canadian regime since Mark Carney became prime minister in March last year.