Air Canada Express Plane, Truck Collide On New York's LaGuardia Airport Runway, Many Injured

New York's LaGuardia Airport was closed to incoming flights after a plane coming from Canada's Montreal reportedly collided with a ground vehicle. Several people are feared to have been injured after an incoming Air Canada Express CRJ-900 flight and a fire engine collided on runway 4 of the airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

Several videos of the collision emerged on social media showing evacuation and rescue operations underway at the airport. Unverified footage also showed damage to the nose of the plane. NDTV could not immediately verify the footage. The clip showed the aircraft's damaged nose lifted by several degrees as passengers deplaned from the vehicle.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE CRITICAL PATIENTS AFTER AIR CANADA FLIGHT COLLIDES WITH VEHICLE WHILE LANDING AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT. POSSIBLE FATALITIES. https://t.co/hZWimAuwe5 pic.twitter.com/62SUgxoUkA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has, meanwhile, issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency, and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details. In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.

However, authorities have not yet released details on injuries or the extent of the damage.