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Air Canada Express Plane, Truck Collide On New York's LaGuardia Airport Runway, Many Injured

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport, according to a notice from the regulator.

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Air Canada Express Plane, Truck Collide On New York's LaGuardia Airport Runway, Many Injured
The evacuation and rescue operations are underway at the airport.
  • A plane collided with a fire engine at New York's La Guardia Airport runway 4
  • The incident involved an Air Canada Express aircraft and a fire engine
  • Videos showed evacuation and rescue operations underway at the airport
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New York:

New York's LaGuardia Airport was closed to incoming flights after a plane coming from Canada's Montreal reportedly collided with a ground vehicle. Several people are feared to have been injured after an incoming Air Canada Express CRJ-900 flight and a fire engine collided on runway 4 of the airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

Several videos of the collision emerged on social media showing evacuation and rescue operations underway at the airport. Unverified footage also showed damage to the nose of the plane. NDTV could not immediately verify the footage. The clip showed the aircraft's damaged nose lifted by several degrees as passengers deplaned from the vehicle.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has, meanwhile, issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency, and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details. In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.

However, authorities have not yet released details on injuries or the extent of the damage.

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