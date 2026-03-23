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Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates: An Air Canada Express flight from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport, according to the flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) put a ground stop in place for all aircraft at the airport until 0530 GMT, the regulator said in a notice.

That notice cited an emergency as the cause of the halt and said there was a strong chance the restriction would be extended, without offering further details.

Here Are The Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates:

Mar 23, 2026 10:38 (IST)
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Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates | 'Incident' Involving Plane, Vehicle On LaGuardia Runway: New York Firefighters

Firefighters responded to reports of an "incident" involving a plane and a vehicle on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, authorities told AFP early Monday.

The city fire department "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on runway," a spokesperson said in an email.

(AFP)

Mar 23, 2026 10:36 (IST)
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Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates: Images Show Damage To The Plane

Unverified footage on social media showed damage to the nose of the plane. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Air Canada, the FAA and New York Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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