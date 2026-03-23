Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates: An Air Canada Express flight from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport, according to the flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) put a ground stop in place for all aircraft at the airport until 0530 GMT, the regulator said in a notice.

That notice cited an emergency as the cause of the halt and said there was a strong chance the restriction would be extended, without offering further details.

Here Are The Air Canada Express Collision Live Updates: