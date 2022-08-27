Khadi Was Ignored After Independence, Now It Can Become Inspiration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi was speaking during a 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront.

Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

He was speaking during a 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront.

आजादी के आंदोलन के समय जिस खादी को गांधी जी ने देश का स्वाभिमान बनाया, उसी खादी को आजादी के बाद हीन भावना से भर दिया गया।



इस वजह से खादी और खादी से जुड़ा ग्रामोद्योग पूरी तरह तबाह हो गया।



खादी की ये स्थिति विशेष रूप से गुजरात के लिए बहुत ही पीड़ादायक थी: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 27, 2022

Khadi (homespun) was ignored after Independence due to which weavers in the country suffered, he said.

As a thread of khadi became inspiration for freedom struggle, it can also become source of inspiration for developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by spinning charkha (spinning wheel) at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech.

Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)