Key Accused Arrested In Assam Madrassa Sexual Abuse Case

The teacher accused of sexually abusing minors at a privately run madrassa for girls in Assam's Bongaigaon district was arrested on Friday. The man, Aminul Islam, was the key accused in the case and on the run for the last two days, Bongaigaon district police sources told NDTV.

Police are now also probing the financial trails of the madrassa, with the possibility of the madrassa having links with organisations that are already under police scanner.

"The financial trail is being investigated. Many private madrasas in the past have also been under the scanner. We have seized certain literature which we are examining through our experts to see if it was used for any sort of radicalisation or not. We cannot rule out any further angle; however, our primary investigation remains around the POCSO case of sexual abuse. If it merits it, we might register another separate case to further investigate the madrassa," said Numal Mahatta, Bongaigaon's Senior Superintendent of Police.

Earlier the managing trustee of the madrassa was arrested, and two other trustees have been detained for questioning.

The private girls' madrassa in Assam's Bongaigaon district was sealed by the district administration on Wednesday, following allegations that the minor girl students were sexually abused. According to the police, 149 girls were staying at the institution.

Mahatta said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act immediately after the complaint was received.

The allegations sparked widespread anger in Malegarh village, where residents later entered the campus and damaged property before police restored order.