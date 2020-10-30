PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, Meets His Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to the late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and met his grieving family members.

Keshubhai Patel, 92, a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday.

After his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi directly reached Keshubhai Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes.

The Prime Minister spent some time with Keshubhai Patel's family.

"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments, a family member told reporters after the Prime Minister left Keshubhai Patel's residence.

PM Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Keshubhai Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)