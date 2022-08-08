Kerala Woman, Son To Join Government Service Together

Bindu's son said they would discuss certain topics together.(Representational)

Bindu began reading books to encourage her son to read when he was in class 10, but it also prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. Nine years down the line, both she and her son are set to enter government service together.

While 42-year-old Bindu cleared the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam with a rank of 92, her 24-year-old son cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, the proud mother told a television channel.

What began as a step to encourage her son to read led her to join a coaching centre where she later enrolled her son too after his graduation, she said.

After three attempts, two for LGS and one for LDC, her fourth venture proved successful, she said, adding that her actual goal was the ICDS(Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam and clearing the LGS exam was a "bonus".

Bindu, an anganwadi teacher for the last 10 years, said her teachers at the coaching centre, her friends, and also her son were a source of encouragement and support as she made repeated attempts to clear the PSC exams.

Her son, who also spoke to the TV channel, said while they both did not study together, they would discuss certain topics.

"I prefer to study alone. Moreover, she does not always study. She studies when she gets time and after her anganwadi duties," he said.

"I had given a police exam a shot earlier, but my name came in the supplementary list," he said, adding: "This time around, I studied more for the LDC exam." Regarding her studying pattern, Bindu agreed with what her son said that she does not always study.

"I am the best example of what a PSC aspirant should be and should not be. By that I mean I do not study continuously. I start preparing for the exam six months before the test date. Then I take a break till the next round of exams are announced three years later.

"Maybe, it is due to these breaks in preparation that I never managed to clear the exams before now. At the same time, I am also an example of how persistence pays off in the end. If you keep at it despite the failures, you will eventually attain success," the anganwadi teacher said.

