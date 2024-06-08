Kerala Woman Beats Her Baby, Sends Video Of Assault To Husband Who Remarried

The police registered a case against the women after her husband complained (Representational)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly beating up her one-year-old child, filming the brutal assault, and sending the video to her estranged husband in Kerala's Alappuzha district, the police said.

In the purported video, the woman could be seen hitting the child repeatedly and saying, "Watch this and enjoy".

A case has been registered against the woman based on the complaint of her husband, who is from Thiruvananthapuram.

"As per her statement, her husband married another woman recently and she was frustrated over this. She claimed that this made her beat the child and send the video to her husband," a police officer said.

The woman was arrested today under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

Further action would be taken after consulting with the local child welfare committee since she was the guardian of two children, including the infant she beat up, the police further said.

There were no visible injury marks on the child, sources added.

