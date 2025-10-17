Cobra Slithers Into House, Meets Its Would-Be Assassin: Rocky The Pet Dog

It was a David vs Goliath battle, and the only thing going in favour of the weaker opponent was its urge to protect its owner at all costs. As it happened, this was enough for David or, in this case, Rocky the pet dog, to beat a Goliath in the form of a deadly cobra, but not without suffering what could have been a fatal bite.

Around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, the cobra slithered into the yard at the house of Subash Krishna in Kerala's Alappuzha. While Krishna was away in the Middle East for work, his wife was at home and, determined to protect her at all costs, their pet dog, Rocky, stood in front of the cobra. A fight ensued and Rocky managed to kill the cobra.

When Krishna's wife came out to the yard after hearing the commotion, she saw the serpent lying dead and noticed Rocky had suffered a bite.

She rushed Rocky to a veterinary doctor and he was referred to several hospitals. A team led by veterinary surgeon Dr Bipin Prakash managed to treat the dog, and he is now on the road to recovery.

Krishna, who heard about Rocky's bravery from his wife, also rushed back to Kerala and is now by his side.