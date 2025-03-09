Kerala Teen, Who Went Missing 3 Weeks Ago, Found Dead With Neighbour: Cops

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in this district nearly three weeks ago was found dead along with a 42-year-old man in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The girl from Paivalike village had gone missing on February 11, and an investigation had been underway since then to trace her, they said.

Her parents had raised allegations against the man, identified as Pradeep, their neighbour, who had also gone missing around the same time.

The mobile phones of both were switched off.

This morning, a 52-member police team, along with local residents, conducted an extensive search.

Eventually, the two were found hanging from a tree in an area close to the girl's house.

Her parents had filed a missing persons complaint with the police in Kumabala on February 12.

Since both the girl and the neighbour had been missing, an investigation was ongoing, including the use of drones.

