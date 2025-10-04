High Drama In Kerala As Man Hacks Father, Holds Police At Bay For Hours

A family dispute over land papers spiralled into violence and high drama at Kerala's Thrissur on Saturday, when a man hacked his father with a machete and later threatened suicide by barricading himself inside a house for hours.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 pm near the Shivakshetram temple. Police identified the accused as Vishnu, a resident of Muthrathikkara, who attacked his father, Shivan, an auto driver, following a quarrel over house documents. Shivan sustained grievous head and neck injuries and is battling for life in a coma at Thrissur Medical College.

According to police, Shivan and his wife had gone to meet Vishnu at his rented house to ask about the land records. Vishnu allegedly told them he had thrown the papers into a well. The heated exchange quickly turned violent. He slashed his father in the kitchen and again outside the house, chasing him with the knife. Shivan's wife and a relative managed to escape and raised an alarm.

Soon after, police and fire teams surrounded the house. Vishnu, armed with knives, locked himself upstairs and threatened to take his life if officers moved in. For over three hours, officials and locals tried to break open windows and roof tiles to overpower him. At one point, he jumped onto the terrace of a neighbouring house, pressing knives to his neck to keep the crowd at bay. The debacle ended around 5:30 pm when police, with the help of local residents, managed to persuade Vishnu to surrender. He was taken into custody after holding the village for many hours of anxious moments.

Neighbours told police that Vishnu, who had been living estranged from his parents, often performed strange rituals and occult practices alone in the house. Police suspect mental health issues and shifted him to Thrissur Medical College for examination. His statement will be recorded at the hospital before further legal action, Pudukad police said.

Doctors confirmed that Shivan's condition remains critical.