'Assault On Federalism': Kerala Leaders On Ministry Of Cooperation

Political parties in Kerala attacked the Union government over the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation and termed the move as "an intrusion into the federalism of the country."

Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan said it was a state subject as per the Constitution and requested the union government to reconsider the move.

"Creation of a new cooperation ministry is an infringement upon the federal rights of the state governments. It comes under the purview of the state government. This is an intrusion into the authority of the state governments. Since it's a state subject, the union government should reconsider the move. This amounts to challenging the federal system of our country," Mr Vasavan said.

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution says that cooperative societies are a state subject.

Former leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said his party would consider taking the legal path against the formation of the ministry.

He said it was a conscious attempt to destroy the federalism of the country.

"This should be considered with utter seriousness. This is an attempt to take over the cooperative institutions across the country. This is part of a political conspiracy. The state government should come out in open against this move. The Chief Minister should also interfere," he said.

Former state Finance minister and senior Left leader TM Thomas Issac said it was another assault on the federalism of the country.

"Yet another assault on Federalism. Co-operative societies are in the state list of the Constitution. No better hatchet man than Amit Shah to head the new Union Cooperation Ministry to take over the entire co-operative sector, bypassing the states and promote the Hindutva coops," Mr Isaac tweeted.

The Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Amit Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

