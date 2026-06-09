Kerala Government Transfers 47 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Rejig

In one of the largest administrative reshuffles in recent years, the Kerala government has transferred, reposted, or reassigned 47 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers through a single order, redrawing the leadership in nearly every major department in the state.

The order issued by the General Administration (AIS A) Department also created two new ex-cadre posts -- commissioner, Land Revenue, and principal director, Local Self Government department -- each for a period of one year to accommodate the rejig.

At the additional chief secretary level, the headline move belongs to Minhaj Alam, who steps up from being chairman and managing director of the Kerala State Electricity Board to additional chief secretary, Agriculture, and agriculture production commissioner.

Dr Rajan N Khobragade continues as additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, shedding several side charges, while Bishwanath Sinha (additional chief secretary, Home and Vigilance) and KR Jyothilal (additional chief secretary, Finance) take on expanded additional portfolios, including Housing, Coir, Planning, and the State Planning Board.

Among Principal Secretaries, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph moves to Health and Family Welfare from Woman and Child Development department, adding Food and Civil Supplies.

Dr Raju Narayanaswamy shifts to Sainik Welfare, and Dr B Ashok, on reinstatement, takes over Higher Education. Tinku Biswal stays on in Local Self Government, relieved of her Agriculture charge.

At the secretary tier, MG Rajamanickam is the standout, moving into the KSEB chairman's seat, a post declared equivalent to secretary in the Super Time Scale, with charges of Power, Environment, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Biju K shifts from Public Works to Forests and Wildlife, TV Anupama leaves Local Self Government to head Transport, and Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, picks up Coastal Shipping, Information and Public Relations, and Welfare of the Elderly.

The special secretary ranks see the widest churn. N Prashanth, on reinstatement, takes up Sports. Jeevan Babu K moves to Revenue and Disaster Management, Suhas S to Water Resources, Dr Adeela Abdulla to Public Works, Shanavas S to Local Self Government, and Dr D Sajith Babu to General Education. TV Subhash, Sheeba George, and Abdul Nasar B round out the reshuffle at this level across Agriculture, Women and Child Development, and Fisheries departments.

Besides, a swathe of directors, commissioners, and mission heads were also moved, among them Sreedhanya Suresh as Commissioner, Food Safety, and Harshil R Meena as Managing Director, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

The order, signed by Additional Secretary Rajesh GR by the order of the Governor, spans finance, agriculture, health, education, transport, tourism, revenue, and beyond.

With Chief Secretary A Jayathilak set to retire this month end, the top bureaucrat position will also see a change in July.