Kerala Cracks Down On Quick Commerce Apps Over Big "Delivery Dash"

In an effort to reclaim Kerala's roads from the "delivery dash", the Motor Vehicles department has issued a stern ultimatum to major online platforms.

Following a surge in complaints about reckless two-wheeler riders, officials are now holding companies, not just riders, accountable for the culture of unsafe speeding and non-compliance that has become a hallmark of the quick-commerce boom.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has issued formal notices to major quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, and BigBasket, following a sharp rise in traffic violations and reckless driving by their delivery personnel.

The move comes after MVD officials observed a pattern of "rash and negligent driving" among two-wheeler delivery riders, often attributed to the extreme pressure of meeting ultra-fast delivery deadlines.

Companies have been given two weeks to streamline their internal safety policies and align them with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Platforms must ensure that their delivery algorithms and "unrealistic deadlines", often ranging from 7 to 20 minutes, do not incentivise traffic violations.

Failure to implement these safety measures within the stipulated timeframe will result in strict legal action against the parent companies and their local "dark stores", the government has warned.

The enforcement drive identified several recurring issues that pose a threat to public safety. Riders frequently weave through traffic and ignore signals to maximise their order count and income.

A significant number of delivery personnel were found operating without helmets or proper reflective safety gear.

Other motorists have reported avoiding delivery riders on the road to prevent accidents, describing their driving style as unpredictable.

"The race to gain market share by promising unrealistic timelines is compromising road safety. Food and groceries are not emergency items that justify risking lives," a senior transport official said.

The MVD has emphasised that while the gig economy provides employment, it cannot function at the cost of human lives. Further inspections and surprise checks at dark stores are expected across major cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in the coming weeks.