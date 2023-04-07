Kerala Cop Suspended For Dancing At Temple Festival On Duty

The police took action after ASI's dancing video went viral on Social media. (Representational)

An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of Santhanpara police station in Idukki has been suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition on duty, said the officials.

The ASI has been identified as K.C. Shaji, appointed at Santhanpara police station.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at Mariamman temple in Poopara town in Idukki. The video of his dance went viral on social media and the district police chief sought the report.

On the basis of the report of the special branch police, the ASI was suspended from service.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

