Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Key Seats In Three-Way Contest Between LDF, UDF, BJP

Kerala is voting for a new Assembly on Thursday, with counting scheduled for May 4. This election has become a direct fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to increase its presence in the state.

Kerala's assembly has 140 seats with parties needing at least 71 to form a majority.

Dharmadam: Pinarayi's Hat-Trick Bid

Once again, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam in Kannur district He is aiming to win this seat for the third time in a row. This will be his seventh time contesting in assembly elections overall.

Earlier, he won from Kuthuparamba three times and from Payyannur once.

In Dharmadam, he will face V P Abdul Rasheed from the UDF and K Ranjith from the BJP.

The constituency includes the panchayats of Ancharakandi, Chembilode, Kadambur, Muzhappilangad, Peralassery, Dharmadam, Pinarayi and Vengad, all currently governed by the LDF. While the LDF has a strong presence across the constituency, the NDA is not entirely absent as it holds three seats in the Dharmadam Grama Panchayat.

The Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, has historically struggled in Dharmadam but is looking to make its mark in this election.

Nemom: A Key Battleground For BJP

For the BJP, Nemom is one of the most important constituencies in Kerala as the party aims to regain a seat it had won in 2016. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, is leading the campaign here after a strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party is hoping to convert its past support into a victory.

Challenging him is LDF's V. Sivankutty, the current Education and Labour Minister, who won the seat in 2021 by a narrow margin. Sivankutty, a familiar local figure often called Sivankuttyannan, brings the strength of his administrative experience and his record in delivering state-level projects directly to the constituency.

Congress is also in the race with KS Sabarinadhan, a former legislator and councilor, trying to gain support. He has strong connections with voters and has shown his influence in past elections, including the 2025 Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls.

Vattiyoorkavu: Set For Three-Way Thriller

Vattiyoorkavu has become one of the most closely watched constituencies. The main contenders are sitting MLA V.K. Prashanth of the CPM-led LDF, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan and former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha for the BJP-headed NDA.

Prashanth, elected in a 2019 by-election and re-elected in 2021, is campaigning on his record and continuity in the constituency. Muraleedharan, a former KPCC president and son of late Congress leader K. Karunakaran, is aiming for a comeback. Having previously represented the seat and actively campaigned in the 2025 local body polls, he is looking to reclaim Vattiyoorkavu for the Congress.

Sreelekha's entry has strengthened the BJP's presence in the urban constituency, where it has steadily grown its support in recent years, especially in the 2025 Lok Sabha elections.

Peravoor: Shailaja vs KPCC President

Peravoor is shaping up for a tense fight with two high-profile leaders in the fray. Sunny Joseph, who is a three-time MLA and the current president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has represented the constituency since 2011. His long-standing grassroots presence has helped him build a loyal support base over the years.

Facing him is K.K. Shailaja of the CPM, widely admired for her work during public health crises such as the Nipah outbreak and the early COVID-19 period. She won the Peravoor seat in 2006 and again in 2021. Her reputation as an effective and experienced leader makes her a strong contender.