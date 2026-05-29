HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission 2026 Open: Check Direct Link to Apply Online

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has officially started the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission 2026 process for students seeking admission to Class 11 across the state. The Kerala Plus One admission process is being conducted through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). Candidates who have successfully passed SSLC, Class 10, or an equivalent examination can now complete the online registration through the official HSCAP portal. Applicants are advised to complete the registration carefully and submit all required documents within the prescribed timeline.

Direct Link to Apply

Documents Required for Kerala Plus One Admission 2026

Students should keep the following documents ready in digital format:

SSLC or Class 10 mark sheet

Transfer certificate from the previous school

Passport-size photograph

Valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card.

Students belonging to reserved categories may also need to upload supporting certificates during registration.

How to Apply for HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official HSCAP Kerala admission portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Plus One Admission 2026" registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration using SSLC register number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Fill out the online application form carefully with academic and personal information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Select preferred schools and course combinations.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Students should note that the admission process may include multiple allotment rounds. Those receiving their first allotment are required to pay the admission fee within the given period to confirm their seats.

Students can apply for admission to government, aided, private, and technical higher secondary schools across Kerala using a single online application form. The allotment of seats will be based on marks obtained in qualifying examinations, reservation rules, and the options selected by candidates during application.