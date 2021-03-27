'Time For Goodbye To Communists, Congress In Kerala': BJP Chief

Kerala Elections: BJP chief JP Nadda said PM Modi has always taken care of Kerala. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has said that the time has come for people in Kerala to say "goodbye" to communists, United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress, who have been "coming to power like musical chairs" in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Thodupuzha today, Mr Nadda said: "Our vote share has increased from 5 per cent to 16 per cent to 18-19 per cent, but the seat share hasn't. Time has come to say goodbye to communists, UDF, LDF, and Congress. They have been coming to power like musical chairs. Both (LDF and UDF) are ideologically bankrupt."

Talking about the initiative taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the BJP president said: "A blue revolution has been initiated to improve the livelihoods of our fishermen from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu."

"As far as Kerala is concerned, Prime Minister Modi has always taken care, be it the development of Kerala, be it for an emotional and human touch and be it for the all-round empowerment of Kerala," he added.

Mr Nadda said that whenever PM Modi goes to the Middle East, he makes it a point to visit the "hard-working" people of Kerala.

Citing incidents of rescue of Kerala nurses from foreign countries, the BJP chief said whenever the question of taking care of the people of Kerala arises, PM Modi has provided support.

"Kerala's 40 nurses in ISIS-controlled Iraq were brought back safely, 46 nurses from Libya were also brought back. When it comes to taking care of Kerala people, not only inside state but in any party of India or the world, it's PM Modi who has given emotional support," Mr Nadda said.

The BJP chief was in Kannur earlier in the day to support CK Padmanabhan in Dharmadom where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from.

After participating in a roadshow, he addressed people at the Chakkarakkal bus stand and hit out at the ruling LDF government and the earlier UDF government. He said during the tenure of the UDF, it was the solar scam and in the present LDF government's rule, it is the gold scam.

He pointed out that on both occasions, the office of the chief minister was involved and that central agencies are investigating both the corruption cases.

Mr Nadda also alleged that the CPI(M) and the Congress are facing an ideological crisis due to their policies in Kerala and West Bengal. In Kerala, they fight with each other but in West Bengal, they are working together to oppose the BJP-led NDA, he said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.