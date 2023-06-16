Kenyan Woman Hides Cocaine Worth Rs 13 Crore By Dissolving It In Whisky, Held At Delhi Airport

New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport.

A 25-year-old Kenyan woman was taken into custody at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for trying to enter the nation with cocaine dissolved in two whisky bottles, a senior customs official said on Friday.

The accused was intercepted at the Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Thursday.

A detailed search resulted in the recovery from her of two whisky bottles with cocaine worth approximately Rs 13 crore dissolved in them, the official said.

The accused was arrested, and the whisky bottles containing cocaine were seized, he said.

"These two bottles were handed over to her at Nairobi airport. She was supposed to hand over them to a person in Delhi," the official said.

The passenger was produced before a local court that has sent her to 14 days' judicial custody, he added.

