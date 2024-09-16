Nigerian Man Tries To Smuggle Cocaine Worth Rs 25 Crore At Delhi Airport, Arrested

A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Cocaine worth Rs 25 crore at the international airport in Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on September 7.

During investigation the passenger informed the officers that he had secreted capsules containing narcotics or psychotropic substances, said the statement issued by the customs department.

He voluntarily expelled 28 oval shaped capsules suspected to contain narcotic substance, it said.

"He confirmed there were more capsules inside his body and agreed to undergo medical procedures for their removal. The passenger was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical procedures. During his stay at the hospital, he eased out 56 (fifty-six) more capsules," the statement said.

When these capsules were cut open, white colour powder/granules suspected to be narcotics weighing 1,660 grams was recovered and on testing was found to be positive for cocaine, it said.

The said cocaine is estimated to be valued at Rs 24.90 crore, the statement said, adding that the passenger was arrested.

