Senegalese Woman Suspected Of Smuggling Cocaine Escapes From Custody

The woman managed to evade the customs officials and escaped, officials said. (File)

A 37-year-old Senegalese woman escaped from the custody of customs officials in Delhi after being taken for a medical examination on the suspicion of smuggling cocaine in her stomach, police said on Friday.

Rougiatou Fofana was detained at IGI Airport on Monday on the suspicion of carrying 40 capsules filled with cocaine in her stomach. She had arrived from Dubai.

Customs officials took her to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical examination and to take the capsules, if she was carrying any, out of her body, the police said.

However, she managed to evade the customs officials and escaped, they said.

The officials then approached the local police and lodged a complaint. Teams have been formed to search for the accused, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)