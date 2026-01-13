Centre Asks Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Claims: Sources

E-commerce platforms like Blinkit have been asked to remove 10-minute delivery claims after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of these platforms and told them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners.

According to government sources, the minister met executives of several aggregators, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto, regarding concerns about delivery timelines.

The sources have said that Blinkit has revised its tagline from "10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep".