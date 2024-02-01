Nigerian Woman Caught Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 82 Crore At Delhi Airport

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

A Nigerian woman was arrested by the customs officials at the international airport for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 82 crore, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Tuesday.

On thorough baggage search, some material was found concealed inside two blue-coloured trolley bags carried by the passenger, it said, adding that the detailed examination of the bags, yielded a total of 5.8 kg of white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics.

Based on specific intelligence, Customs at IGI Airport has arrested one Nigerian pax who arrived from Addis Ababa having concealed cocaine weighing 5.88kg valued at Rs 82.448 crores in her bags. The drug has been seized under NDPS Act, 1985. Investigations are underway: Customs pic.twitter.com/jCij5sn79J — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

On being subjected to a diagnostic test, prime facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of cocaine, having an international value of Rs 82.446 crore, the statement said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)