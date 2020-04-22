Keep Arrested Delhi Mosque Attendees, COVID Suspects In Temporary Jails: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath has asked authorities to keep arrested Tablighi Jamaat members in temporary jails (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered authorities to keep the arrested members of the Islamic sect who attended the Delhi mosque event and others, suspected of being corona-positive, in temporary jails and not in regular ones.

For housing such persons, 23 temporary jails have been set up in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

He said the chief minister has also instructed authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items to people during the holy month of Ramzan.

"In view of the arrests of Tablighi Jamaat members and others for security reasons amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, the chief minister has instructed to keep them in temporary jail and not in regular ones," said Mr Awasthi.

He said the instructions regarding this have been sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police of all districts, besides the police commissioners of Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Mr Awasthi said such arrested people, who are suspected of being coronavirus positive either due to their association with the Tablighi Jamaat, including the foreigners among them or those having come in contact with any infected person during their medical treatment in any hospital have to be kept in temporary jails and not the normal ones.

Mr Awasthi also said if any person from the state dies outside it, the administration will make arrangements to bring his body to the state.

On the basis of the eligibility of the family, the administration will also arrange for the maintenance allowance, ration card and a house under any particular scheme, he said.

He also said through construction activities in Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, around 8,500 people have been provided jobs.