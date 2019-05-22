Kedarnath Cave, Where PM Meditated, Set To Become Spiritual Destination

PM Modi meditated in a cave near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath last week. (PTI)

The cave in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated through the night last week, is all set to become a spiritual tourist destination. The "Dhyan Kutia" has virtually been rechristened as the "Modi cave" by people who are lining up to book their spots.

Developed by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), a government enterprise which promotes tourism in the state, the cave - at a height of over 12,000 feet in the hills around the shrine - comprises a small area with an attached bathroom and a window overlooking the majestic temple.

Wrapped in a saffron robe, PM Modi had meditated there for nearly 17 hours.

"We will shortly open this cave for tourists through online booking. Till now, the booking was closed due to technical reasons," GMVN General Manager BL Rana said.

Denying media reports that the cave is very luxurious; Mr Rana said there is only a single bed and a bucket and mug for bathing. The cave has an electricity connection but there is no mobile network.

PM Modi had said that he was totally cut off from the world when he was inside the cave. "There was just was a small window through which I could see the Kedarnath temple. No communication with the world," he had said.

Mr Rana added that the bell system, which connects the cave with the GMVN office at the shrine, is not working. Through this bell, the visitor in the cave can reach the office for enquiries or help at any time. "We are trying to restore the bell system and will opem for bookings after that," he said Rana. The tariff of the cave has been lowered to Rs 990, from the earlier rate of Rs 3,000.

