KCR's Party To Boycott President's Address To Parliament Today

KCR is eyeing a role for himself in national politics. (File)

BRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.

Mr Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

