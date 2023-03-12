KCR's Party Taunts Amit Shah With 'Washing Powder' Welcome Posters

Amit Shah had visited Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders set up a hoarding of 'Washing Powder Nirma' in a sarcastic welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In continuation to various posters that surfaced on the walls of Hyderabad against BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, another hoarding giving Amit Shah a sarcastic welcome has come up at JBS junction in Hyderabad today.

Posters against BJP continue to surface in Hyderabad since Saturday when BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

BRS leaders put up a hoarding that read 'Welcome Amit Shah'. The hoarding featured morphed images of the 'Nirma girl' with faces of BJP leaders who joined the BJP party from other parties.

The hoarding showed the faces of Himanta Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Arjun Khotkar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Eshwarappa, and Virupakshappa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

Senior BJP leader and former MLC, N Ramchander Rao, speaking to ANI and reacting to the hoarding set up by BRS leaders, condemned the incidents.

"BRS leaders have developed a habit of displaying hoardings without naming themselves because they are afraid of action by law enforcement agencies. It has become a habit to display such hoardings, showing the BJP government and BJP party leaders in a bad light," he said.

The BJP leader said that they did the same thing earlier when PM Modi visited Hyderabad during national executive meetings.

"Now when Amit Shah is on his official visit, the BRS leaders are trying to show a Nirma ad as if when someone joins BJP, they become clean. This type of hoarding with this type of message is given by the BRS leaders with public money. I am sure the public money is being spent on these hoardings," he added.

Mr Rao said that lakhs and crores of rupees are being spent by BRS leaders on such hoardings to spread falsehood and hatred against the BJP and BJP leaders.

"We condemn such types of incidents. This is not a democracy, and it is a mockery of democracy. They are misusing freedom of speech and freedom of expression. BRS leaders, whatever they may say, everyone knows who is clean, how clean they are and who is at fault. Today, BRS cannot claim to be clean just because they are in the ruling party, and they have a lot of money with them such that they can buy special flights, buy helicopters, use chartered flights, destroy a number of phones and destroy a number of laptops. Whatever it may be, spending public money on huge hoardings is objectionable," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)