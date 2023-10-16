'Corruption' By KCR Family Being Talked About In Delhi Too: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh asked why Telangana "did not develop" under KCR's leadership (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday flagged abuse of power and rapidly growing corruption under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime. The Union Minister alleged that corruption by KCR's family is being talked about not just in Telangana but also in Delhi.

Addressing a rally at Jammikunta in the Huzurabad constituency of sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Mr Singh asked why Telangana "could not achieve development" during the BRS regime though the people of the state are skillful and industrious.

"In the 10 years, Telangana's development was not only limited but remained as private limited. Why there is interference by KCR's family (in government)? People have made you the Chief Minister, not your family," he said.

Claiming that when Gujarat and other states in the country could develop in nine to 10 years, and India's prestige could go up in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked why Telangana "did not develop" under KCR's leadership.

He also questioned KCR about the promise that three acres of land would be given to Dalits and Rs 10 lakh would be given to every Dalit family, and asked how many beneficiaries have got the benefits.

The people of Telangana are being neglected, he charged. "Under KCR's regime, there is abuse of power and corruption is growing rapidly," he said.

Claiming that women are getting opportunities under the Modi government, he said the Women's Reservation Bill passed recently in Parliament could come into force in 2029 or even by 2026.

