'KCR Bought 22 Land Cruisers Before Telangana Assembly Polls': Revanth Reddy

Hoping to come back to power, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had bought 22 land cruiser vehicles before the polls "without telling anyone," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleged.

Addressing a press conference after launching the 'Praja Palana' programme, through which applications can be filled out by people seeking to benefit from the six poll guarantees of the Congress, Reddy said that even he didn't know for 10 days after becoming CM about the vehicles.

"22 land cruisers were bought and hidden. Even I didn't know for 10 days after becoming CM. One of the officers said that 22 land cruisers were bought and hid in Vijayawada; we thought of getting them after swearing-in. KCR went home after losing. He bought them without telling anyone. It is government property," the CM said.

Further responding to KTR's remark that the BRS will form shadow teams to track the Congress government's performance, the Telangana CM said "Why the shadow team?" when the opposition can give suggestions and analyse the government's decisions in the assembly.

"Why the shadow team, you were ministers till yesterday, you have the ministers with you even after winning or losing. Let them work as shadow ministers, they didn't work till now, at least they will work now. Losing the power KTR is talking like that. We won't take this wrong because Losing the power, people speak in many ways, out of the fear and pain. You have an opportunity in assembly to give suggestions and to analyse our decisions," he said.

Further, speaking on one of the main issues in the state, the TSPSC exam, the Telangana CM said that the president of the board has resigned and the decision is with the governor now.

"Conducting exams or giving job applications, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) needs to have a chairman. Without the chairman this program cannot happen. The present chairman gave the resignation and the decision is with the Governor. The governor is going to take the decision soon and right after that within one year 2 lakhs jobs will be given," he added.

