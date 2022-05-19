Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Convicted In Terror Funding Case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 25 (File)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was today convicted by a Delhi court in a terror funding case. This comes after Malik last Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court also sought an affidavit from Yasin Malik regarding his financial assessment and directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assess the separatist leader's financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed.

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 25.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, which included Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court had earlier said that Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the "freedom struggle".

The court had also framed the charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.