In Pics: Kashmir Wakes Up To Season's First Snowfall, Flights, Highway Shut

The season's first snowfall in the plains of Kashmir has brought a "much needed relief" from the prolonged dry spell, turning the Valley into a winter wonderland. The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and some areas of the Jammu region also received fresh snowfall since Thursday last evening.

The weather department had forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir, with light to moderate snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir Valley between January 23 and 24, due to a strong western disturbance.

It also warned of the possibility of heavy rain or snowfall accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms in some districts of the Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley, and south Kashmir.

Strong and gusty winds swept through several parts of the Kashmir Valley on Thursday evening, causing widespread damage to property and disrupting electricity supply across the Valley.

The fresh snowfall also led to the suspension of flight operations at the Srinagar international airport and traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) on Friday, officials said.

The rail connectivity was also impacted with suspension of train service between Banihal and Baramulla section due to heavy snowfall in these areas.

"In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar Airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety," a spokesperson of the Srinagar airport said.

He advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation.

Vaishno Devi Yatra was also suspended after heavy rain and snowfall at Katra and Bhawan respectively.

Officials also advised commuters to avoid travelling on the affected routes until snow clearance operations are completed and the roads are declared safe.