Kashmir Police Releases "Top 10 Target" List Of Terrorists

The list released by Kashmir Police includes seven old terrorists -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi.

Three new terrorists, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah, are also on the list (File).

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists that are on target by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It includes seven old terrorists namely -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while three new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

"Top 10 targets: Old terrorists - Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. New terrorists - Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir," read a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police.

