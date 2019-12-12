Over 57,000 Acres Land Identified To Set Up Industrial Estates In Jammu And Kashmir

Over 42,500 acres of land have been identified in Jammu region to set up industrial estates.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified over 57,000 acres of land for setting up industrial estates for prospective entrepreneurs, officials said on Thursday.

While 15,000 acres of land have been identified in Kashmir valley, 42,500 acres of land have been identified in Jammu region, they said.

KK Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level meeting and directed officers to make suitable and sufficient land available for setting up new industrial estates for the prospective entrepreneurs.

Mr Sharma underlined the need for taking necessary measures for identification of land for setting up industrial estates so that it can be provided to the entrepreneurs, who are willing to set up industries.

"Development of more industrial estates will go a long way in boosting the industrial scenario in J-K, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the local economy," he said.

Elaborating further, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the process of identification of the land has already been started and a large chunk of land has been made available in Kashmir.

He said roughly 1.20 lakh Kanal (15,000 acres) of land has been identified and the deputy commissioners have been asked to speed-up the process of acquiring it.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma said that deputy commissioners have been directed to constitute teams for identification of land.He informed the meeting that roughly 3.40 lakh Kanal (42,500 acres) land has been identified in different districts of Jammu division.