Schools, Colleges Reopen In Jammu And Kashmir After Week-Long Closure Due To Protests

Educational institutions across Kashmir reopened on Monday after being closed for nearly a week due to protests triggered by the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel airstrike.

The institutions had been shut since last Monday after widespread demonstrations broke out across the Valley following Khamenei's killing on February 28.

Officials said schools, colleges, and other higher educational institutions resumed normal functioning, with students seen returning to their classrooms in uniform on Monday morning.

Secondary schools and higher educational institutions had already resumed classes on February 23 after the winter vacation, while middle and primary schools were originally scheduled to reopen on March 2. However, their reopening was delayed due to the protests.

With educational institutions now reopening, authorities expect regular academic activities to resume across the region.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of Class 12 board examinations scheduled in several Middle Eastern countries.

According to an official circular the exams that were scheduled to begin on March 12, 2026 (Thursday) in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will now start from March 16, 2026 (Monday).

CBSE stated in a statement that the decision was taken after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East and considering the mental stress and uncertainty faced by students.The board added that the new examination schedule will be announced later after situation will be reviewed on March 14.