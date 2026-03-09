Kashmiri Leaders Meet Iranian Ambassador, Express Support For Iran

The recent groundswell of protests in Kashmir over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appears to have prompted Kashmiri leaders to rush to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to express solidarity and offer their condolences.

Leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir visited the embassy today to meet with the Iranian Ambassador, Dr Mohammad Fathali. While mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, the leaders expressed support for Iran and condemned the US-Israel attacks.

Kashmir witnessed large-scale protests following the killing, prompting authorities to impose week-long security restrictions to prevent the unrest from spreading. Thousands took to the streets to protest the death of the Iranian leader, who was the highest religious authority for Shia Muslims. His death in a US-Israel bombing triggered a massive outpouring of grief and anger across the Valley.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who recently led protests against US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, visited the Iranian Embassy and the Iranian Cultural Centre in New Delhi today.

Following the meetings, Ms Mufti stated that "the people of Kashmir stand with the courageous and resilient people of Iran."

In a post on X, she wrote, "Called on the Iranian Ambassador HE Dr Mohammad Fathali, along with MLA Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. We were touched by the warmth and graciousness of their staff despite the sombre atmosphere and uncertainty because of the escalating situation. It's indeed a powerful testament to the resilience of the people of Iran. May Allah keep them safe in his protection. Ameen."

The ruling National Conference (NC) sent its three Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament to the embassy to mark their protest and condolences. After meeting the ambassador, MPs Chowdhury Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi signed a condolence book for the "martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," the party confirmed.

According to a party statement, the MPs conveyed condolences on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"They also strongly condemned the unilateral and barbaric attack carried out by the United States and Israel on a sovereign nation, stating that such actions are in clear violation of international law and pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region," the statement read.