PM Prays In Varanasi, Will Launch Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor: 10 Points

The Prime Minister's holy dip in Ganga, offering of prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple, and accepting a pagdi (headgear) from a common man - were some of the key moments this morning that preceded the big event.

All BJP Chief Ministers and over 3,000 seers are attending the key event, which is crucial for the party ahead of the state polls next year. The corridor project - defined as the "vision of the Prime Minister for a long time" - aims to decongest the temple complex.

This is the third project that the Prime Minister is inaugurating in Uttar Pradesh in a week. Last week, he launched projects worth Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur - Yogi Adityanath's stronghold - and the Saryu Canal project in Balrampur. He is scheduled to visit the state for two more events this month.

Several projects that the BJP government is launching before the polls have triggered attacks from the opposition leaders, including former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed credit for the big temple project. "...If there is any cabinet that passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party's government," he told reporters. Last week, he said that "75 per cent of the work for the Saryu Canal project" was completed during his tenure.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office on Sunday said a "total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath project that offers myriad facilities to the visitors - Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

"Spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet, earlier premises limited to just 3,000 square feet. More than 40 ancient temples have been rediscovered, restored, and beautified," it further said.

Around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were relocated for the Rs 339 crore project, according to the PM's office.

PM Modi is in Varanasi for two days with a packed schedule. He will witness the Ganga Aarti on board a "Ro-Ro Vessel" at around 6 pm today.