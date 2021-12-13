"If Aurangzeb Came To Kashi, Then Shivaji Also Rose": PM's Top Quotes

The Kashi Vishwanath Complex is a reflection of our culture, tradition and progress. When you come here it is not only for faith that brings your here, this is also a place where you will take pride in the past and witness how the ancient and the present are intermingling here.

The Vishwanath Dham is full of energy today and its importance is apparent. The many ancient temples lost in the vicinity have been restored again. Baba is happy with the seva by his bhakts and that is why he has blessed us today.

When I came to Varanasi I came with belief on the people of Varanasi. I remember some people used to be suspicious of the people of Varanasi. I was surprised there was such an opinion about Varanasi. But 'kashi is kashi'.

Kashi has seen history and its ups and down. So many sultanates came and went away but this place has been here. History has seen the torture of Aurangzeb, who tried to kill culture with radicalism. But in this country an Aurangzeb is matched by a Shivaji.