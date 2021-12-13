What Is Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor Project: Explained In 5 Points

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project in Varanasi connects the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the river Ganga.

The project is aimed at ensuring easy movement of pilgrims and devotees between the ghats and the temple. Earlier, they had to pass through congested streets to reach the temple.

The first phase of the project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate in a short while, has been built at a cost of Rs 339 crore. The first phase is spread across an area of about 5 lakh sq feet and comprises 23 buildings.

The project, foundation stone for which was laid in 2019, will cost about Rs 800 crore overall. Over 300 properties have been acquired to implement the grand plan. About 1,400 shopkeeps, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.