PM Modi In Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate First Phase Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

PM Modi to inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

23 buildings will be inaugurated in this phase of the project - spread over a massive area of almost five lakh square feet. In comparison, the previous premises were spread across 3,000 square feet.

With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh around the corner, the event is likely to see the ruling BJP raise the poll pitch and showcase it as one of its key achievements. Top party leaders and Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been called in for a show of strength, sources said.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Kashi Vishwanath Corridor:

Dec 13, 2021 12:15 (IST) PM in Varanasi: PM Modi offers prayers, takes a dip in the river Ganga at Lalita Ghat in Varanasi.



Dec 13, 2021 11:59 (IST) PM Modi accepts turban from a common man This is what sets PM @narendramodi apart from others! #KashiVishwanathDhampic.twitter.com/m5TEPpgnBo - BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) December 13, 2021 PM Modi accepts turban from a common man

Dec 13, 2021 11:50 (IST) PM @narendramodi prayed at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi.



He will now join the programme to mark the inauguration of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. pic.twitter.com/I5LEFlUVmM - PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

Dec 13, 2021 11:49 (IST) PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath travel in a double-decker boat to Lalita Ghat from Khirkiya Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Dec 13, 2021 11:47 (IST) People greet PM Modi in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



People greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency #Varanasi, #UttarPradesh.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/se9T6I26b8 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 13, 2021

Dec 13, 2021 11:04 (IST) PM Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi.



Dec 13, 2021 10:34 (IST) In Pics: Colourful Glimpses Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Kashi Vishwanath corridor: The Phase 1 of the project has been built at a cost of ₹ 339 crore.



The project was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of the River Ganga, said a PMO statement.

Twenty-three buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project offering diverse facilities to pilgrims and devotees.

The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship.



The project is spread over an area of 5 lakh square feet while the earlier premises was limited to just around 3,000 square feet.

The temple corridor project involved purchase and acquisitions of over 300 properties around the temple.



Around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated in the process.



During the process of destruction of the old properties, over 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored, said PMO.

The foundation stone for the temple corridor project was laid in 2019.



Dec 13, 2021 10:30 (IST) PM Modi to offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi will visit the Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 noon whereas he will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm.

He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the city is decked up for the visit of the Prime Minister.

Dec 13, 2021 09:48 (IST) Yogi Adityanath's "Bua-Babua" Barb At Rivals Over Grand Kashi Project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked opposition parties over the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a mega project that is expected to boost tourism in Varanasi in a big way.

Addressing the meeting of "booth adhyaksh" of the BJP's Braj region in Etah, Mr Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi to the people. Would Congress or "buaa" (apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati) have built the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam? And, whether "babuaa" (apparently referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) sung the songs of Lord Shiva?"

His comments came after Akhilesh Yadav claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it.

The Samajwadi Party leader also alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to double the income of farmers.