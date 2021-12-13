PM To Inaugurate Rs 339 Crore Temple Project In Varanasi Today: 10 Points

PM Modi will visit the temple at 1 pm and inaugurate phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore.

23 buildings will be inaugurated in this phase of the project - spread over a massive area of almost five lakh square feet. In comparison, the previous premises was spread across 3,000 square feet.

PM Modi will first visit the ancient Kal Bhairav temple. Inside the sanctum sanctorum, he will offer prayers, aided by Shrikant Mishra - the main priest of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

He will enter the corridor from the Lalita Ghat and reach the 'Mandir Parisar' through the ornate north gate of the premises, according to PTI. He will also offer Ganga water to the 'shiv ling' inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new 'Dham' to the nation and world. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi, whose vision and guidance have played a key role...This 'Dham' will give a new, global identity to Varanasi."

With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh around the corner, the event is likely to see the ruling BJP raise the poll pitch and showcase it as one of its key achievements. Top party leaders and Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been called in for a show of strength, sources said.

The project involved an arduous process of acquisition of over 300 properties around the temple. Around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated.

The government says during the process of destruction of old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified.

Over 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes, and others will assemble to witness the inauguration.