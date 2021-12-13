PM Stops Car On Varanasi Street, Accepts Turban, Scarf From Local

PM Modi In Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts pagdi and scarf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked security men to step aside as he accepted a pagdi and a scarf from a man on the streets of Varanasi today, as his convoy headed to a famous temple ring-fenced by heavy security.

In the video, the Prime Minister's car is seen making its way through a narrow lane lined with residents and shopkeepers raising slogans and greeting him with flowers.

A supporter tried to offer PM Modi a scarlet pagdi and a saffron scarf. When security personnel held the man back, the PM urged them to let the gifts be passed to him.

The man was seen placing both the headgear and the scarf on the Prime Minister, who kept his hands folded.

As the clip was shared, government sources called it "The Common Man's PM" moment.

PM Modi this morning offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh, before launching a mega corridor to connect the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the Ganga ghats.

PM Modi travelled with the Chief Minister in a double-decker boat to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The project costs around Rs 339 crore.