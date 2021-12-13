5 Pics: PM Modi In Varanasi For Major Temple Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project, surrounding the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi visited the ancient Kal Bhairav temple this morning and offered prayers, aided by the main priest of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

PM Modi will visit the temple at 1pm today to inaugurate the first phase of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, his office said in a statement. In this phase of the project 23 buildings will be inaugurated, the statement added.

For the inauguration, more than 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes, and others will assemble.

Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, has been decorated for the mega event as residents welcome the prime minister today.

Buildings located on streets leading to the shrine have been painted in uniform light pink colour, and many buildings have been illuminated.

Kashi Vishwanath corridor: The Phase 1 of the project has been built at a cost of ₹ 339 crore.

The Kashi Vishwanath project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway to connect the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of the River Ganga.