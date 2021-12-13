PM's Itinerary In Varanasi For Big Temple Corridor Project Launch

PM Modi In Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Dham is being built at the cost of Rs 339 crore.

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath corridor in the heart of Varanasi, a mega project to facilitate tourism by connecting an iconic temple to river banks, is the highlight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day trip to his constituency in Uttar Pradesh, one of the five states voting early next year.

The packed visit will also see the Prime Minister taking a cruise and witnessing the famous evening aarti in the holy city.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham, being built at the cost of Rs 339 crore, plans to provide new infrastructure near the temple and the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, Varanasi was decked with flowers and flags and a red carpet from the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the river marked the new planned tourist vista. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in Phase One of the project. Posters were put up near the temple -- one of the 12 Jyotirlingas -praising the PM Modi for "realising the vision of this project".

Here is the PM's schedule today

10.10 am to 10.40 am: Lands in Varanasi

12 to 12.10 pm: Prayers at Kal Bhairav temple

1-1.20 pm: Darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

1.20 -2.30 pm: Inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor

2.30-3.50 pm: Roadshow, drive-through inspection of refurbished buildings in Kashi

3.50 pm: PM leaves for Guesthouse

6 pm -8.30 pm: PM offers prayers at Ganga Ghat and attends Ganga aarti.

PM attends meeting to take stock of development work in his constituency.